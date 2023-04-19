Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is above average at 15.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is $149.49, which is $22.66 above the current market price. The public float for AAP is 58.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAP on April 19, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

AAP) stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.77 in comparison to its previous close of 126.65, however, the company has experienced a 5.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Tanking. An Analyst Says to Buy Now.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP’s stock has risen by 5.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.53% and a quarterly drop of -13.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Advance Auto Parts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.67% for AAP’s stock, with a -20.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $129 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAP, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

AAP Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.03. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.