Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.39 in relation to its previous close of 3.60. However, the company has experienced a 20.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that ProFrac and Actelis Networks Open for Trading. Here’s How They Did.

Is It Worth Investing in Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASNS is 13.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASNS on April 19, 2023 was 5.31K shares.

ASNS’s Market Performance

ASNS’s stock has seen a 20.74% increase for the week, with a -2.93% drop in the past month and a -27.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for Actelis Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.96% for ASNS’s stock, with a -54.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASNS Trading at -14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS rose by +21.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3156. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc. saw -23.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.09 for the present operating margin

+46.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actelis Networks Inc. stands at -124.36. Equity return is now at value 575.20, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.