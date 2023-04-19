Abcam plc (ABCM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for ABCM is 214.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABCM on April 19, 2023 was 672.92K shares.

ABCM) stock’s latest price update

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)’s stock price has dropped by -1.38 in relation to previous closing price of 15.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABCM’s Market Performance

Abcam plc (ABCM) has experienced a 19.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.91% rise in the past month, and a -3.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for ABCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.02% for ABCM’s stock, with a 4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABCM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABCM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $15 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCM reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ABCM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

ABCM Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCM rose by +19.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.57. In addition, Abcam plc saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCM

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Abcam plc (ABCM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.