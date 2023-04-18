Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZM is -0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 24 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZM is 224.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on April 18, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has plunged by -2.71 when compared to previous closing price of 69.50, but the company has seen a -4.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Zoom Video Shares Rally as Earnings Top Estimates

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM’s stock has fallen by -4.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.21% and a quarterly drop of -2.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for ZM’s stock, with a -16.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $75 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZM, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ZM Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.40. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Crehan Shane, who sale 11,049 shares at the price of $68.13 back on Apr 13. After this action, Crehan Shane now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $752,768 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 3,224 shares at $69.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $222,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.