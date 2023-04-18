Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.22 in relation to its previous close of 2.17. However, the company has experienced a 22.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) by analysts is $5.00, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for XERS is 132.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of XERS was 1.11M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

The stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has seen a 22.16% increase in the past week, with a 82.31% rise in the past month, and a 85.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.53% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.69% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of 61.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 67.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +75.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +22.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.69. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 78.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 13. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,528,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

Edick Paul R, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Edick Paul R is holding 1,508,064 shares at $140,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -139.90, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.