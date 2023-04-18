Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock Sees a-2.30 Decrease

In the past week, WPM stock has gone up by 1.97%, with a monthly gain of 14.62% and a quarterly surge of 11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for WPM’s stock, with a 30.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is $51.83, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on April 18, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has plunged by -2.30 when compared to previous closing price of 50.89, but the company has seen a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $60 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to WPM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.53. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 27.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.