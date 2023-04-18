What Recent Market Trends Mean for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s (YS) Stock

In the past week, YS stock has gone up by 27.34%, with a monthly decline of -81.16% and a quarterly plunge of -81.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.40% for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.52% for YS stock, with a simple moving average of -79.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) is 2.31x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On April 18, 2023, YS’s average trading volume was 317.67K shares.

YS) stock’s latest price update

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.89 in relation to its previous close of 1.58. However, the company has experienced a 27.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YS Trading at -74.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -76.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS rose by +35.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7337. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -80.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.