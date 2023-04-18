Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a -0.07% decrease in the past week, with a 0.13% gain in the past month, and a -34.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for VNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for VNO’s stock, with a -34.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNO is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is $17.75, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for VNO is 176.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.35% of that float. On April 18, 2023, VNO’s average trading volume was 3.91M shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.66 in comparison to its previous close of 14.50, however, the company has experienced a -0.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underperform” to VNO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

VNO Trading at -16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -19.25. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.