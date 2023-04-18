Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.27 in relation to its previous close of 25.20. However, the company has experienced a 8.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VRDN is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRDN is $46.79, which is $20.07 above than the current price. The public float for VRDN is 39.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.69% of that float. The average trading volume of VRDN on April 18, 2023 was 518.38K shares.

VRDN’s Market Performance

VRDN stock saw a decrease of 8.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for VRDN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $46 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRDN reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for VRDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VRDN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

VRDN Trading at -10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.63. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Myers Scott Dunseth, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $25.37 back on Apr 12. After this action, Myers Scott Dunseth now owns 259,500 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $101,479 using the latest closing price.

Myers Scott Dunseth, the Chief Executive Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,500 shares at $29.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Myers Scott Dunseth is holding 255,500 shares at $160,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7579.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7329.23. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.