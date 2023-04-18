Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, UBX stock has gone up by 38.98%, with a monthly decline of -39.26% and a quarterly plunge of -42.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.48% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for UBX’s stock, with a -42.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UBX is 13.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.87% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of UBX was 420.35K shares.

UBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) has jumped by 25.51 compared to previous close of 1.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBX

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for UBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UBX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

UBX Trading at -31.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares sank -34.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX rose by +38.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3200. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw -10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 1,959 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Mar 31. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 89,066 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc., valued at $3,330 using the latest closing price.

Dananberg Jamie, the Chief Medical Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc., sale 420 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Dananberg Jamie is holding 62,817 shares at $714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Equity return is now at value -101.60, with -50.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.