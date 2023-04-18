United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UIHC is -0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is $1.90, The public float for UIHC is 19.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On April 18, 2023, UIHC’s average trading volume was 350.75K shares.

UIHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) has decreased by -52.82 when compared to last closing price of 3.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -50.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UIHC’s Market Performance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has experienced a -50.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.92% drop in the past month, and a 23.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.90% for UIHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.65% for UIHC stock, with a simple moving average of 28.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIHC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIHC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for UIHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UIHC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

UIHC Trading at -32.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -33.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC fell by -52.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw 54.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from POITEVINT ALEC II, who purchase 944 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Dec 28. After this action, POITEVINT ALEC II now owns 568,944 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $755 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 26 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL is holding 284,644 shares at $21 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -102.76. The total capital return value is set at -211.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.42. Equity return is now at value -58.10, with -4.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.