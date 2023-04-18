Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) Stock

In the past week, PENN stock has gone down by -2.15%, with a monthly gain of 6.08% and a quarterly plunge of -10.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for PENN Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for PENN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) by analysts is $41.83, which is $12.63 above the current market price. The public float for PENN is 154.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.22% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PENN was 2.18M shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.39relation to previous closing price of 28.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that PENN and Caesars Stocks Get Downgrades as Spending on Gaming Flattens

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PENN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

PENN Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.81. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw -1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sale 39,457 shares at the price of $33.39 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 37,055 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,317,469 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the President and CEO of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 163,475 shares at $30.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 604,527 shares at $4,923,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc. stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.