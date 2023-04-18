Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s (HUBC) Stock

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a -49.79% drop in the past month, and a -86.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.50% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.30% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -85.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HUBC is 98.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On April 18, 2023, HUBC’s average trading volume was 5.95M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has decreased by -10.45 when compared to last closing price of 1.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUBC Trading at -71.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares sank -52.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -0.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5203. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -90.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.