Understanding the 4.34% Volatility Levels of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s (HIMS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen a 1.73% increase in the past week, with a 0.20% gain in the past month, and a 32.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for HIMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIMS is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HIMS is $11.75, which is $1.8 above the current price. The public float for HIMS is 155.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIMS on April 18, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) has jumped by 2.15 compared to previous close of 9.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to HIMS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

HIMS Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.83. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 55.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 10,233 shares at the price of $9.89 back on Apr 06. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 435,545 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $101,163 using the latest closing price.

Baird Melissa, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 9,633 shares at $9.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Baird Melissa is holding 445,778 shares at $94,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.