Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RARE is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RARE is $91.06, which is $50.81 above the current price. The public float for RARE is 66.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RARE on April 18, 2023 was 576.76K shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE)’s stock price has plunge by 6.68relation to previous closing price of 38.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RARE’s Market Performance

RARE’s stock has risen by 9.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.32% and a quarterly drop of -6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for RARE stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $90 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RARE reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for RARE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to RARE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

RARE Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.60. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Bedrosian Camille L, who sale 3,881 shares at the price of $45.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, Bedrosian Camille L now owns 46,720 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $175,615 using the latest closing price.

Pinion John Richard, the of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 3,755 shares at $45.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pinion John Richard is holding 80,174 shares at $169,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.60 for the present operating margin

+88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -194.71. The total capital return value is set at -50.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.42. Equity return is now at value -123.30, with -48.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.01. Total debt to assets is 58.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.