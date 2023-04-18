Home  »  Trending   »  Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: A Study of th...

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has seen a -3.31% decrease in the past week, with a -2.25% drop in the past month, and a -2.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.59% for TCOM’s stock, with a 18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCOM is $320.51, which is $10.17 above the current market price. The public float for TCOM is 646.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for TCOM on April 18, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 35.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that China’s Top Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TCOM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TCOM Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.76. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

