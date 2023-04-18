Trading Update: Unilever PLC (UL) Stock Endures 0.84% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Unilever PLC (UL) has gone up by 0.56% for the week, with a 9.09% rise in the past month and a 4.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.84% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 10.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.44.

The public float for UL is 2.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of UL was 1.96M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.30 in relation to its previous close of 53.78. However, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

UL Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.55. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unilever PLC (UL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.