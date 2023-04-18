Trading Update: Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Stock Endures 4.54% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, PARR stock has gone down by -13.82%, with a monthly decline of -8.19% and a quarterly surge of 3.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.63% for PARR’s stock, with a 11.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is 4.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PARR is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is $32.43, which is $8.35 above the current market price. The public float for PARR is 58.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On April 18, 2023, PARR’s average trading volume was 875.67K shares.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has plunge by -4.53relation to previous closing price of 25.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARR reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for PARR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PARR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

PARR Trading at -11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.87. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw 5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from Cooper L Melvin, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $29.85 back on Mar 03. After this action, Cooper L Melvin now owns 38,990 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $59,700 using the latest closing price.

Guerra Ivan Daniel, the Chief Accounting Officer of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $28.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Guerra Ivan Daniel is holding 18,925 shares at $212,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Equity return is now at value 91.30, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.