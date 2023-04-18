Trading Update: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Stock Endures 5.32% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has gone up by 14.87% for the week, with a 11.84% rise in the past month and a -8.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.32% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.67% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -12.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 82.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) by analysts is $292.10, which is $66.4 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 133.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ENPH was 4.09M shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.67 in relation to its previous close of 208.90. However, the company has experienced a 14.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Enphase Gives Bright Outlook Amid U.S. Solar Slump

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $255 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $271. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ENPH, setting the target price at $268 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +22.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +14.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.69. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from MORA RICHARD, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $214.62 back on Mar 03. After this action, MORA RICHARD now owns 1,600 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $965,775 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $203.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 97,102 shares at $1,524,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.