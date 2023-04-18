The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WEN is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WEN is 194.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEN on April 18, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

The stock of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) has increased by 2.42 when compared to last closing price of 21.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that Wendy’s Targets Sales Growth Amid Restructuring

WEN’s Market Performance

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has experienced a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.41% rise in the past month, and a -4.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for WEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for WEN’s stock, with a 4.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to WEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WEN Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.46. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Esposito Liliana, who sale 64,701 shares at the price of $21.26 back on Mar 09. After this action, Esposito Liliana now owns 74,865 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $1,375,543 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 3,627,569 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 21,705,770 shares at $79,987,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.