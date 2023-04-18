The Volatility of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) Stock: A 12.03% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has gone up by 12.03% for the week, with a 15.00% rise in the past month and a -12.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.62% for CBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.48% for CBIO’s stock, with a -22.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBIO is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is $3.00, The public float for CBIO is 27.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On April 18, 2023, CBIO’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

CBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) has increased by 9.52 when compared to last closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBIO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CBIO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CBIO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

CBIO Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2062. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw -29.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -1038.04. Equity return is now at value -29.00, with -18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.