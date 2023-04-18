Home  »  Trending   »  The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: Evaluating t...

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is 9.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TD is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TD is 1.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On April 18, 2023, TD’s average trading volume was 2.39M shares.

TD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has jumped by 0.66 compared to previous close of 60.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

TD’s Market Performance

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has experienced a 3.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.88% rise in the past month, and a -7.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for TD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for TD’s stock, with a -5.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.08. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

