The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is 9.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TD is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TD is 1.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On April 18, 2023, TD’s average trading volume was 2.39M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has jumped by 0.66 compared to previous close of 60.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

TD’s Market Performance

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has experienced a 3.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.88% rise in the past month, and a -7.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for TD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for TD’s stock, with a -5.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.08. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.