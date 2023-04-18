The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TJX is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TJX is $87.42, which is $9.34 above the current price. The public float for TJX is 1.15B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TJX on April 18, 2023 was 5.24M shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 77.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/23 that TJX Sales Climb as Consumers Hunt for Bargains

TJX’s Market Performance

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has seen a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.03% gain in the past month and a -4.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for TJX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for TJX’s stock, with a 8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $80 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TJX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TJX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to TJX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TJX Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.94. In addition, The TJX Companies Inc. saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from MEYROWITZ CAROL, who sale 16,223 shares at the price of $79.79 back on Nov 22. After this action, MEYROWITZ CAROL now owns 209,390 shares of The TJX Companies Inc., valued at $1,294,470 using the latest closing price.

Greenlees Louise, the SEVP – Group President of The TJX Companies Inc., sale 6,708 shares at $79.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Greenlees Louise is holding 51,627 shares at $536,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for The TJX Companies Inc. stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 25.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.62. Equity return is now at value 60.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.69. Total debt to assets is 44.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.