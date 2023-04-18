The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is above average at 9.04x. The 36-month beta value for PNC is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PNC is $146.00, which is $24.75 above than the current price. The public float for PNC is 396.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of PNC on April 18, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

PNC) stock’s latest price update

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.66relation to previous closing price of 121.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/14/23 that PNC Stock Jumps. The Regional Bank Beat on Earnings.

PNC’s Market Performance

PNC’s stock has risen by 2.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.87% and a quarterly drop of -23.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for PNC stock, with a simple moving average of -19.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PNC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PNC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $125 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNC reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for PNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Odeon gave a rating of “Buy” to PNC, setting the target price at $176.27 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PNC Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.41. In addition, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. saw -20.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Fallon Kieran John, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $125.45 back on Mar 15. After this action, Fallon Kieran John now owns 12,046 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $125,450 using the latest closing price.

Lyons Michael P., the Executive Vice President of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., sale 5,800 shares at $129.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Lyons Michael P. is holding 189,834 shares at $751,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.67. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.