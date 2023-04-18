The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEV is $3.90, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 109.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.98% of that float. The average trading volume for LEV on April 18, 2023 was 888.86K shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has jumped by 17.18 compared to previous close of 1.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEV’s Market Performance

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has seen a 33.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.61% gain in the past month and a -9.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for LEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.82% for LEV’s stock, with a -23.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LEV, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

LEV Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +31.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8240. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.