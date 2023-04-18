The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II’s (APGB) Stock

The stock of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has gone up by 0.29% for the week, with a 0.69% rise in the past month and a 1.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.17% for APGB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for APGB’s stock, with a 2.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) is above average at 34.46x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APGB is 68.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APGB on April 18, 2023 was 413.65K shares.

APGB) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APGB Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APGB

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.