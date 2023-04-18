Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.50.

The public float for VIV is 426.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of VIV was 2.18M shares.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.98 in comparison to its previous close of 8.14, however, the company has experienced a 5.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV’s stock has risen by 5.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.63% and a quarterly rise of 11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for VIV’s stock, with a 6.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

VIV Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.