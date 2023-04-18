Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has gone up by 30.82% for the week, with a 39.59% rise in the past month and a 0.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.36% for ANY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.00% for ANY’s stock, with a -0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANY is 2.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ANY is 65.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On April 18, 2023, ANY’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

ANY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) has increased by 8.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2016.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ANY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2015.

ANY Trading at 22.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +46.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY rose by +33.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3644. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp. saw 67.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Equity return is now at value -129.50, with -97.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.