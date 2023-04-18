Should You Invest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HR is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HR is $21.78, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for HR is 379.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume for HR on April 18, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

The stock price of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) has surged by 1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 19.47, but the company has seen a 0.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that Welltower Made All-Cash Offer for Healthcare Realty Trust

HR’s Market Performance

HR’s stock has risen by 0.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.66% and a quarterly drop of -4.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for HR’s stock, with a -7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $20 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $22.50. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HR, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

HR Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Kilroy James Joseph IV, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $19.02 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kilroy James Joseph IV now owns 26,601 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $45,647 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, purchase 10,000 shares at $19.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 24,201 shares at $192,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.