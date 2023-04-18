Should You Invest in Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DADA is $112.22, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for DADA is 262.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for DADA on April 18, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

DADA) stock’s latest price update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA)’s stock price has plunge by -4.41relation to previous closing price of 6.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DADA’s Market Performance

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has seen a -16.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.10% decline in the past month and a -53.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for DADA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.37% for DADA’s stock, with a -13.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DADA, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

DADA Trading at -28.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA fell by -16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw -6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.09 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -21.44. The total capital return value is set at -38.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.02. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.