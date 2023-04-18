Should You Invest in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AKRO is at -0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKRO is $59.29, which is $19.03 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 42.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.44% of that float. The average trading volume for AKRO on April 18, 2023 was 579.97K shares.

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) has surged by 5.98 when compared to previous closing price of 37.99, but the company has seen a 8.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AKRO’s Market Performance

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has experienced a 8.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.31% rise in the past month, and a -19.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for AKRO stock, with a simple moving average of 18.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AKRO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +320.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.07. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $37.94 back on Apr 03. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 369,293 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $948,576 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $46.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 370,999 shares at $1,166,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.