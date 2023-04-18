Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)’s stock price has increased by 5.03 compared to its previous closing price of 21.65. However, the company has seen a 5.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Semtech Confirms Talks With Sierra Wireless on Possible Purchase

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SMTC is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SMTC is $40.67, which is $17.93 above the current market price. The public float for SMTC is 63.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.44% of that float. The average trading volume for SMTC on April 18, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

SMTC’s Market Performance

SMTC stock saw a decrease of 5.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Semtech Corporation (SMTC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.95% for SMTC stock, with a simple moving average of -35.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTC reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for SMTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

SMTC Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.11. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw -20.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Silberstein Asaf, who sale 1,971 shares at the price of $62.60 back on Jun 07. After this action, Silberstein Asaf now owns 59,000 shares of Semtech Corporation, valued at $123,385 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +8.11. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.