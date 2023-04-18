Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Stock Showcases -0.31% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has gone down by -3.61% for the week, with a 9.70% rise in the past month and a 0.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.91% for SAND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for SAND’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Right Now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SAND is 247.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAND on April 18, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

SAND) stock’s latest price update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.81 in comparison to its previous close of 6.05, however, the company has experienced a -3.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAND reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SAND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SAND, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SAND Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw 11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.