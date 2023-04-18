San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for SJT is 44.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJT on April 18, 2023 was 842.50K shares.

SJT) stock’s latest price update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 10.66. However, the company has seen a -4.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SJT’s Market Performance

SJT’s stock has fallen by -4.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.68% and a quarterly drop of -0.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.95% for SJT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SJT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SJT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17.50 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2009.

SJT Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJT fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust saw -9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.