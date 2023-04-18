Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) has jumped by 10.98 compared to previous close of 22.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is $32.56, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for RVMD is 87.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.45% of that float. On April 18, 2023, RVMD’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has seen a 19.62% increase in the past week, with a 10.48% rise in the past month, and a -18.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for RVMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.19% for RVMD’s stock, with a 9.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to RVMD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +19.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.29. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Kelsey Stephen Michael, who sale 1,230 shares at the price of $21.78 back on Mar 17. After this action, Kelsey Stephen Michael now owns 326,369 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $26,789 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 1,230 shares at $21.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 100,062 shares at $26,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -702.95. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.39. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.57. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 48.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.