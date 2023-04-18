Real-Time Update: LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has seen a 11.60% increase in the past week, with a 14.07% gain in the past month, and a -16.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for LIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.03% for LIVN’s stock, with a -10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIVN is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LIVN is $70.57, which is $15.57 above the current price. The public float for LIVN is 53.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIVN on April 18, 2023 was 534.39K shares.

LIVN stock's latest price update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.70 compared to its previous closing price of 42.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIVN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LIVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LIVN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $48 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIVN reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for LIVN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to LIVN, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

LIVN Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVN rose by +11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.11. In addition, LivaNova PLC saw -13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIVN starting from McDonald Damien, who sale 2,220 shares at the price of $54.56 back on Dec 15. After this action, McDonald Damien now owns 83,749 shares of LivaNova PLC, valued at $121,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.91 for the present operating margin

+70.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivaNova PLC stands at -8.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on LivaNova PLC (LIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 48.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.46. Total debt to assets is 25.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.