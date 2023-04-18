Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is 5.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RRC is 2.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is $32.39, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for RRC is 234.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On April 18, 2023, RRC’s average trading volume was 5.08M shares.

RRC) stock’s latest price update

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 27.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RRC’s Market Performance

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has experienced a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.81% rise in the past month, and a 6.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for RRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for RRC’s stock, with a -2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RRC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

RRC Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.83. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.65 back on Aug 26. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 80,801 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $173,255 using the latest closing price.

Spiller Reginal, the Director of Range Resources Corporation, sale 1,600 shares at $31.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spiller Reginal is holding 10,685 shares at $50,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return is now at value 53.60, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.