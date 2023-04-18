Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has gone down by -20.66% for the week, with a 9.24% rise in the past month and a 102.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.03% for PYXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.98% for PYXS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is $10.75, which is $7.73 above the current market price. The public float for PYXS is 27.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYXS on April 18, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

PYXS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) has dropped by -5.78 compared to previous close of 3.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYXS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PYXS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYXS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PYXS Trading at 18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw 125.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from PFIZER INC, who purchase 1,811,594 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Mar 17. After this action, PFIZER INC now owns 5,952,263 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Chin Mark, the Former Director of Pyxis Oncology Inc., sale 1,745,761 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Chin Mark is holding 0 shares at $5,324,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

Equity return is now at value -60.70, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.