Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The public float for PRU is 366.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRU on April 18, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 85.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/01/22 that Prudential Suffers Big Loss on Rising Rates

PRU’s Market Performance

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has seen a 3.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.95% gain in the past month and a -13.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for PRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.55% for PRU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $114 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to PRU, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

PRU Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.18. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from SULLIVAN ANDREW F, who sale 4,126 shares at the price of $99.20 back on Mar 03. After this action, SULLIVAN ANDREW F now owns 12,241 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $409,299 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the Executive Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 11,405 shares at $100.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that SULLIVAN ANDREW F is holding 12,300 shares at $1,151,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.