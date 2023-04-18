Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)’s stock price has dropped by -5.60 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Proterra Stock Drops. The Electric Bus Maker Issued a ‘Going Concern.’

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is $5.38, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for PTRA is 220.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. On April 18, 2023, PTRA’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

PTRA’s Market Performance

PTRA stock saw an increase of -6.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.29% and a quarterly increase of -76.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.58% for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.34% for PTRA’s stock, with a -75.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PTRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

PTRA Trading at -60.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4060. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -68.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Bailey Christopher L, who sale 9,535 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Mar 27. After this action, Bailey Christopher L now owns 317,476 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $14,445 using the latest closing price.

Padilla Karina F, the Chief Financial Officer of Proterra Inc., sale 9,192 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Padilla Karina F is holding 211,581 shares at $13,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.