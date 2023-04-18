Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) has surged by 10.03 when compared to previous closing price of 18.74, but the company has seen a 11.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PTGX is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PTGX is 48.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.96% of that float. The average trading volume of PTGX on April 18, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

PTGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen a 11.76% increase in the past week, with a -10.93% drop in the past month, and a 69.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for PTGX’s stock, with a 74.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTGX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PTGX Trading at 7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.70. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 89.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -42.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.