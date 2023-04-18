Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) has surged by 64.80 when compared to previous closing price of 6.08, but the company has seen a 81.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) by analysts is $72.00, which is $61.98 above the current market price. The public float for PHIO is 1.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PHIO was 24.20K shares.

PHIO’s Market Performance

PHIO stock saw an increase of 81.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 74.56% and a quarterly increase of 58.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.77% for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 77.71% for PHIO stock, with a simple moving average of 51.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at 77.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +58.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO rose by +54.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. saw 124.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Bitterman Robert J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Dec 14. After this action, Bitterman Robert J now owns 74,541 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., valued at $780 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Robert J, the Interim Executive Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bitterman Robert J is holding 72,541 shares at $780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -64.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.