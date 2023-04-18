Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 199.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2612.47x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PANW is $222.97, which is $20.87 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.57% of that float. The average trading volume for PANW on April 18, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW’s stock has seen a 4.43% increase for the week, with a 6.00% rise in the past month and a 44.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 19.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $210 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.36. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 44.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $193.99 back on Apr 05. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 612,745 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $8,729,618 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $196.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,738,898 shares at $7,077,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.