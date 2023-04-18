Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has seen a 48.71% increase in the past week, with a 45.93% gain in the past month, and a 13.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.40% for NRIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.21% for NRIX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRIX is $29.38, which is $15.55 above the current price. The public float for NRIX is 45.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRIX on April 18, 2023 was 353.48K shares.

NRIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) has surged by 8.67 when compared to previous closing price of 12.22, but the company has seen a 48.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRIX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NRIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NRIX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

NRIX Trading at 37.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares surge +47.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX rose by +48.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. saw 20.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Hansen Gwenn, who sale 1,412 shares at the price of $11.78 back on Jan 30. After this action, Hansen Gwenn now owns 23,009 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,633 using the latest closing price.

van Houte Hans, the Chief Financial Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., sale 924 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that van Houte Hans is holding 76,765 shares at $10,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-476.01 for the present operating margin

+72.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stands at -466.93. The total capital return value is set at -54.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.52. Equity return is now at value -60.20, with -43.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.