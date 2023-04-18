Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 35.06. However, the company has seen a 2.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is above average at 4.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is $46.58, which is $12.38 above the current market price. The public float for NOG is 66.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOG on April 18, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG’s stock has seen a 2.58% increase for the week, with a 26.95% rise in the past month and a 6.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.08% for NOG’s stock, with a 10.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NOG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

NOG Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +29.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.18. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Rowling Robert B., who sale 196,830 shares at the price of $38.18 back on Nov 15. After this action, Rowling Robert B. now owns 7,796,757 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $7,514,969 using the latest closing price.

Akradi Bahram, the Director of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 55,000 shares at $38.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Akradi Bahram is holding 1,696,353 shares at $2,106,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.47 for the present operating margin

+66.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 77.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value 185.20, with 30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 53.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.