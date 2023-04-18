New Gold Inc. (NGD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 1.53.

The public float for NGD is 680.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for NGD on April 18, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

NGD stock's latest price update

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has dropped by -3.68 in relation to previous closing price of 1.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGD’s Market Performance

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has experienced a 16.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.27% rise in the past month, and a 19.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for NGD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.39% for NGD’s stock, with a 37.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGD, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NGD Trading at 29.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +47.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +16.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1369. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw 33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.