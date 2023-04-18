Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, NIR stock has gone up by 48.10%, with a monthly decline of -58.81% and a quarterly plunge of -58.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 37.62% for Near Intelligence Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.11% for NIR’s stock, with a -55.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) is 18.14x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NIR is 10.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On April 18, 2023, NIR’s average trading volume was 388.76K shares.

NIR) stock’s latest price update

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR)’s stock price has dropped by -28.31 in relation to previous closing price of 5.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 48.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIR Trading at -49.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.55%, as shares sank -60.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +48.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -58.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.