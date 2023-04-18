Navigating the Volatility of Toro Corp.’s (TORO) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 23.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.35% for Toro Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 59.24% for TORO’s stock, with a 1.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) Right Now?

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TORO is 9.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TORO on April 18, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

TORO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has increased by 45.98 when compared to last closing price of 2.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TORO Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.65%, as shares surge +92.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO rose by +28.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Toro Corp. saw -71.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Corp. stands at +44.62. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.25.

Based on Toro Corp. (TORO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toro Corp. (TORO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.