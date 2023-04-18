Navigating the Volatility of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) Stock

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has gone down by -3.83% for the week, with a -18.04% drop in the past month and a -27.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.19% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.30% for RXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -31.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RXRX is 149.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXRX on April 18, 2023 was 984.01K shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)’s stock price has plunge by 5.56relation to previous closing price of 5.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $17 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RXRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at -16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Gibson Christopher, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Apr 06. After this action, Gibson Christopher now owns 906,710 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $265,672 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 13,327 shares at $6.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 946,710 shares at $86,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.