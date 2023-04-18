Navigating the Volatility of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) Stock

The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month, and a -16.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.43% for BLDP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) by analysts is $7.36, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for BLDP is 251.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.54% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BLDP was 2.58M shares.

BLDP) stock’s latest price update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 4.97.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $7.25 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BLDP, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

BLDP Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.86 for the present operating margin

-25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -207.07. The total capital return value is set at -11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.